Biden extending Affordable Care Act and Medicaid coverage to DACA recipients

President Joe Biden, here in Ireland, has extended the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid coverage to DACA recipients.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will for the first time soon be eligible for affordable health care coverage after President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to expand access to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplace.

"We need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve," Biden said in a video posted online. "Today, my administration is announcing our plan to expand health coverage for DACA recipients by allowing them to enroll in a plan through the Affordable Care Act or through Medicaid."

