Biden faces a broad set of challenges at home this holiday season

US President Joe Biden attends the global meeting of G20 leaders on November 15, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.

 Leon Neal/Getty Images

This holiday season looks very different from the last for many Americans, when Covid-19 test shortages and an Omicron variant surge disrupted numerous family celebrations.

But the country is contending with a new set of complex challenges this late fall and winter. Even though Covid tests as well as an updated booster are largely accessible and Thanksgiving holiday travel nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, a slew of pressures on the global economy and a recent surge in respiratory illnesses are expected to continue to impact on Americans in the coming months, leaving President Joe Biden with the challenge of addressing how to quell national anxieties over matters sometimes outside of the executive branch’s control.

Recommended for you

CNN’s Tami Luhby, Danielle Wiener-Bronner, Chris Isidore, Gabe Cohen, Matt Egan and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

Tags