Biden feels able to resume physical exercise as Covid-19 symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

US President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with CEOs and labor leaders regarding the Chips Act, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2022.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden feels well enough to resume physical exercise on his fifth day with Covid-19, his doctor said Tuesday in a letter.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote Biden's symptoms have "almost completely resolved" and that his vital signs remain "absolutely normal."

