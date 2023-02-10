Biden gears up to hear from the nation's governors in Washington

President Joe Biden, here in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, February 9, is meeting Friday with the nation's governors at the White House.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A long roster of governors who have swarmed Washington this week for their annual winter meeting are set to gather at the White House on Friday, giving President Joe Biden a chance to get the temperature on how he's being perceived around the country ahead of a potential 2024 bid.

Biden's gatherings with the bipartisan group of governors follows his recent State of the Union address, where he delivered an optimistic perception of the nation despite vocal opposition from some Republicans in the room. His speech -- which focused heavily on core domestic issues and took sharp aim at GOP proposals -- has been widely viewed as a test run for his potential reelection announcement.

Tags