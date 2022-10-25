Biden gets updated Covid booster shot as he issues warnings over winter case surge and lack of funding

President Joe Biden, seen here on October 24, in Washington, DC, is set to get his updated Covid-19 booster vaccine on October 25 as federal health officials press their case for more pandemic response funding.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and received his updated Covid-19 booster vaccine in front of cameras on Tuesday, urging all eligible Americans to do the same and pressing Congress to provide more pandemic response funding as the nation heads toward a potential winter case surge.

Flanked at the White House by his Covid-19 team and the CEOs of several national pharmacy chains, Biden said the updated booster is “incredibly effective, but the truth is not enough people are getting it. We’ve got to change that so we can all have a safe and healthy holiday season.”

CNN’s Sam Fossum, Brenda Goodman, Betsy Klein, Jacqueline Howard and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

