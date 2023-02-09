Biden heads to rival-rich Florida ready to push Republicans on Social Security and Medicare

President Joe Biden, here delivering remarks on his economic priorities in DeForest, Wisconsin, Wednesday, February 8, is heading today (Thursday) to rival-rich Florida.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Joe Biden will embark Thursday on the next leg of his post-State of the Union tour with a visit to the former swing state of Florida, home to an emerging Republican foil and two potential GOP challengers in a 2024 campaign.

White House advisers who spoke with CNN don't view the Sunshine State as a key piece of the electoral map in a 2024 run, aware that the state has moved sharply away from Democrats.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

