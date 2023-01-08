Biden heads to the border for the first time as president

President Joe Biden is heading to the US-Mexico border on Sunday.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Joe Biden is heading to the US-Mexico border on Sunday on the heels of major policy announcements and following relentless calls from Republicans who believe the trip is overdue.

The trip to the border -- the first for Biden since he took office -- comes as the administration wrestles with a growing number of migrants, overwhelming federal and local resources. Republicans, some border-district Democrats in Congress and even Democratic mayors have criticized Biden for failing to address record levels of border crossings.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jasmine Wright contributed to this report.

Tags