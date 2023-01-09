President Biden Marks The Two-Year Anniversary Of The January 6th Insurrection

President Biden presents a Presidential Citizens Medal to Georgia poll worker Ruby Freeman during a ceremony to mark the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

 Drew Angerer via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — On the second anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, President Biden on Friday awarded citizen medals to 14 Americans who "protected democracy" and law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol.

“Two years ago on Jan. 6, our democracy was attacked,” Biden said at the White House. “Our democracy held because ‘We the People’ did not flinch. ‘We the People’ endured. ‘We the People’ prevailed.”

Recommended for you

Tags