Biden intends to end Covid-19 and public health emergencies on May 11

President Joe Biden, pictured here speaking in Baltimore on January 30, intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said on January 30.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday.

The White House, in a statement of administration policy announcing opposition to two Republican measures to end the emergencies, said the national emergency and public health emergency authorities declared in response to the pandemic would each be extended one final time to May 11.

Recommended for you

CNN's Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

Tags