Biden issues end-of-year pardons to six individuals

President Joe Biden pardoned six individuals Friday who had already completed sentences for their offenses.

President Joe Biden pardoned six individuals Friday who had already completed sentences for their offenses, including drug-related crimes and second-degree murder, and had become active in their communities following their release.

The White House said Biden was a believer in second chances and that those he pardoned Friday had "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities and the lives of those around them."

