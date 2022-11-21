Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys: 'No ballot stuffing, no fowl play'

"Chocolate" waits in its crate on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, before President Joe Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, on Monday as he discharged the presidential duty of the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

"The votes are in, they've been counted and verified, no ballot stuffing, no fowl play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce," Biden told an audience on the White House South Lawn.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News