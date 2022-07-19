Biden preparing executive action on climate after Manchin sinks legislative approach

President Joe Biden listens during a meeting on "the Build Back Better World (B3W)", as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2, 2021.

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is preparing a plan to take executive action on climate after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin last week torpedoed his party's efforts on sweeping legislation.

President Joe Biden said last week that he would take "strong executive action" on climate, but did not provide details on what kinds of action he would take. Officials have repeatedly declined to put a timeline on when to expect any announcements but have suggested there is urgency to get something done soon.

