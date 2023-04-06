Biden proposes rule for transgender student athletes that allows for some restrictions, opposes categorical bans

President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minnesota, on April 3.

 Abbie Parr/AP

The Biden administration proposed Thursday a new federal rule change that would allow for schools to enforce some restrictions on transgender student athletes, but opposes policies that "categorically" ban those students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender.

"The proposed rule would establish that policies violate Title IX when they categorically ban transgender students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity just because of who they are," according to a public notice from the US Department of Education.

CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

