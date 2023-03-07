Biden releases plan to address looming Medicare funding crisis

The White House unveiled on Tuesday a plan to address the looming Medicare funding crisis. Medicare covers more than 65 million senior citizens and people with disabilities.

 John Moore/Getty Images

The White House unveiled Tuesday a plan to shore up a key Medicare trust fund by raising taxes on those earning more than $400,000 a year and by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for even more drugs.

Medicare, which covers more than 65 million senior citizens and people with disabilities, is in dire financial shape. Its hospital insurance trust fund, known as Part A, will only be able to fully pay scheduled benefits until 2028, according to the most recent forecast by its trustees.

Recommended for you

Tags