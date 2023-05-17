Biden says he’s confident leaders will reach an agreement on debt limit

President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, May 17, during a Medal of Valor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden on Wednesday sought to lay out how he’ll continue to negotiate with congressional leaders on the budget to raise the debt ceiling – underscoring that all parties agreed that the United States would not default.

In remarks delivered just before departing for Japan, the president relayed his meeting at the White House on Tuesday with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders was “productive,” adding, “I think you can be confident that we’ll get the agreement.”

CNN’s Kristin Wilson, Haley Talbot, Nicky Robertson, Matt Egan, Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

