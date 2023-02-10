Biden says shoot down of 'high-altitude object' over Alaska was a 'success'

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a daily press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on February 10.

 Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA/AP

President Joe Biden told CNN that the shoot down a "high-altitude object" hovering over Alaska on Friday "was a success," shortly after American national security officials disclosed that the commander-in-chief gave the US military approval to take the action.

The announcement -- marking the second time American fighter jets have taken down an object flying over US airspace in a little less than a week -- comes after the administration was subjected to a slew of questions about the timing of Biden's decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday. This time, the president took more decisive action to swiftly take down the object near Alaska, but key questions about the origin of the object and its functionality remain unanswered.

