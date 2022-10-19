Biden to announce $2.8 billion in grants for US battery supply chains

President Joe Biden, here in Washington, D.C., on October 18, is set to announce $2.8 billion in grants for domestic battery supply chains.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are announcing two actions Wednesday aimed at lowering costs amid inflation by targeting domestic battery supply chains -- new efforts the administration is rolling out 20 days before the midterm elections.

Wednesday's announcement from Biden in Washington also comes amid a streak of significant actions by the administration -- including those on marijuana and student loans -- in the weeks leading up to the November elections. Many of the states getting the newly allocated funding have tight races at the federal and state levels in the coming weeks.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

Tags