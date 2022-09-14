Biden to announce electric vehicle charging station investments in Detroit

President Joe Biden on September 14 is set to announce the approval of the first $900 million for electric vehicle chargers across the country when he speaks in Detroit, a White House official said.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce the approval of the first $900 million for electric vehicle chargers across the country when he speaks in Detroit, a White House official said.

The money is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law and will help build chargers across 53,000 miles of the nations' highway system.

