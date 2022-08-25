Biden to hammer Republicans on key issues, including abortion rights, as he shapes midterm message

President Joe Biden on August 25 is expected to use the presidential bully pulpit to call out GOP efforts to curtail women’s reproductive rights, as well as draw contrasts on other key issues, as he makes a wide-ranging midterm elections argument for Democrats.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Biden will frame abortion rights, as well as gun safety and voting rights, as issues that he and his party are “still fighting for” during remarks at a grassroots political rally in Montgomery County, Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC, a Biden adviser told CNN. The President is also expected to tout a series of recent legislative wins during the speech, including the climate, health care, and tax bill he signed into law and the CHIPS and Science Act aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production, as well as last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

CNN’s Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

