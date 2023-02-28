Biden to nominate Julie Su as labor secretary

President Joe Biden will nominate Julie Su to serve as Labor secretary. Su here tesitifies during a Senate hearing in Washington in 2021.

President Joe Biden will nominate Julie Su to serve as labor secretary, the White House confirmed on Tuesday, which would make her the first Asian American to serve in secretary-level role in Biden's Cabinet.

Su, who has served as the deputy labor secretary since 2021, would replace Marty Walsh, who is departing the administration next month for a job atop the National Hockey League Players Association.

