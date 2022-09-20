Biden to renew calls on Congress to pass bill aimed at targeting dark money in campaigns

President Joe Biden, seen here in Washington, DC on September 16, is set to make a new push for a bill aimed at targeting dark money in campaigns more than 10 years after the legislation failed to pass in the Senate.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Tuesday is set to make a new push for a bill aimed at targeting dark money in campaigns more than 10 years after the legislation failed to pass in the Senate, a symbolic effort toward transparency that is expected to fail again this week.

Biden will renew calls to pass the DISCLOSE Act in an afternoon speech from the Roosevelt Room.

