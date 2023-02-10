Biden to visit Poland around Ukraine war anniversary

President Joe Biden, here in Wisconsin on February 8, will visit Poland this month to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Joe Biden will visit Poland this month to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, returning to the region as the war enters a volatile new phase without a clear path to peace.

The president is planning to visit Poland from February 20-22. The White House said he would meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and other leaders from the region. He'll deliver remarks ahead of the official anniversary on February 24.

Tags