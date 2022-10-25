Biden warns Russia not to use a tactical nuclear weapon

President Joe Biden, seen here on October 21, said Russia would be making a "serious, serious mistake" should it deploy a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden said Russia would be making a "serious, serious mistake" should it deploy a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, his latest warning to President Vladimir Putin against escalating the months-long conflict.

Top administration officials are working to decipher Moscow's claims that Kyiv is preparing to use a dirty bomb on the ground in Ukraine, an allegation that Western leaders have called false.

