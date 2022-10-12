Biden will examine all aspects of US-Saudi relationship, including arms sales, national security adviser says

President Joe Biden, pictured here at the White House on September 6, will examine all aspects of the US-Saudi relationship, including arms sales, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will examine all aspects of US ties with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales, as administration officials begin quiet discussions with members of Congress and congressional aides about how the US could impose consequences on the kingdom following the kingdom's decision to partner with Russia in cutting oil production.

"There is a range of interests and values that are implicated in our relationship with that country," Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday. "The President will examine all of that. But one question he's going to ask is: Is the nature of the relationship serving the interest and values of the United States and what changes would make it better serve the interests and values?"

Recommended for you

Tags