Biden's IRS nominee will face Senate questions on $80 billion modernization

Former acting IRS commissioner Daniel Werfel, here in 2013, will testify before the Senate Committee on Finance Wednesday morning. Werfel is President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Internal Revenue Service.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/File

President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Internal Revenue Service is expected to be grilled by lawmakers Wednesday over how he intends to oversee the use of $80 billion in new funding coming to the agency over the next decade.

Daniel Werfel, a former acting IRS commissioner, will testify before the Senate Committee on Finance Wednesday morning. The full Senate, which is controlled narrowly by Democrats, is expected to later approve his nomination.

