Biden's legal team found another batch of classified documents in search of second location

On January 11, the White House refused to answer a number of critical questions about the classified documents from Joe Biden's time as vice president discovered inside a private office last fall. Biden is pictured here speaking in Mexico City on January 10.

President Joe Biden's legal team found another batch of classified government records following the initial discovery of classified documents at his former think tank office in Washington this past fall, people briefed on the matter told CNN on Wednesday.

Searches for additional documents took place after Biden's lawyers found the initial classified documents in early November, the people said. One of the sources told CNN that effort led to the discovery of additional documents of interest to federal officials reviewing the matter.

