Biden's momentous 72 hours in Europe steels the West for the next stage of Russia's war in Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Tuesday, February 21.

 Michal Dyjuk/AP

President Joe Biden barely slept as he rolled in the dark toward Kyiv earlier this week, sitting awake as his curtained-off train car crossed into the warzone that has come to shape so much of his presidency.

Biden departed Europe three days later having loudly recommitted to backing Ukraine as it enters a second year of conflict, working to cast aside doubts about the durability of American support and directly blaming his counterpart in the Kremlin for thrusting the continent into war.

