Biden's pick to lead the FAA withdraws from nomination

Phillip Washington, nominee to be administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, testifies during his Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing in Russell Building, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

 Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration is withdrawing his name from nomination due to "an onslaught of unfounded Republican attacks" on the nominee's service and experience, a White House official told CNN.

Phillip Washington's nomination was first announced by the White House last year, but has faced strong criticism from Republican lawmakers over a number of issues, including Washington's slim aviation credentials and his potential legal entanglements.

CNN's Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.