Biden's student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court Tuesday. Here's what borrowers need to know

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court Tuesday. New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2018.

 Seth Wenig/AP

Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled depending on the outcome of Tuesday's US Supreme Court hearing on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

How and when the justices rule will also determine when payments on federal student loans will resume after a pandemic-related pause that has been in place for nearly three years.

