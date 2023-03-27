Biden's student loan forgiveness program faces a new threat from Senate Republicans

Republican Senators are planning to introduce a resolution to overturn Biden's debt relief program. Pictured is the Indiana University campus in 2021.

 Darron Cummings/AP

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program may face a new threat from Senate Republicans even before the US Supreme Court rules on whether it can be implemented.

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Joni Ernst of Iowa and John Cornyn of Texas are planning to introduce a resolution to overturn Biden's debt relief program, which promises up to $20,000 of debt relief for eligible borrowers, as soon as this week.

