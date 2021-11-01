Big bust: Largest meth seizure in Lee County results in three arrests

ALBANY -- A two-month investigation by local, state and federal agencies resulted in the seizure on Friday of 22 pounds of methamphetamine, the largest ever in Lee County, marijuana and three arrests.
The methamphetamine and marijuana, which were being transported to the Albany area, were found in a car stopped by law enforcement on U.S. Highway 19, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a Monday news release.
Officers arrested Matthew Bridges, 28, Terrance Battle, 40, and Quannesha Gatling, 26. They also seized five pounds of marijuana and $1,500 in cash from the car.
During the investigation, agents from the GBI’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, based in Albany, purchased methamphetamine from Bridges, who was obtaining large quantities of the drug from a source in Atlanta, the GBI said.
The methamphetamine seized represents about 10,000 doses of the drug, the agency said.
As a result of the traffic stop, Bridges was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and failure to maintain lane.
Battle was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute.
Gatling was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Other agencies that participated in the investigation include the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Columbus Resident Office.
