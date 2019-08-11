COLUMBUS, Ohio — Big Lots has announced it is celebrating the grand opening of its Albany store in its new location on Aug. 23. The store will reflect a new format, which is part of a broader initiative to reposition the brand as a community retailer offering trustworthy value and friendly service.
As part of the celebration, Big Lots will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. The first 50 shoppers entering the store on Aug. 23 and 24 will receive a reusable shopping bag filled with tasty treats from Big Lots. In addition, the company will kick off a donation program benefiting Flint River Habitat for Humanity, a local charity organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope by providing safe, decent and affordable housing to those who qualify. Big Lots will donate $5 to the local charitable organization each time a Big Rewards loyalty member redeems a reward at the Albany store over the six-week period of Aug. 23-Oct. 5.
“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Albany,” Steve Haffer, senior vice president chief customer officer of Big Lots, said in a news release. “It brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our product assortments of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food and consumables. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Albany community with our support of Flint River Habitat for Humanity Albany.”
The new store, located at 2525 Dawson Road, will be a showcase for the continued rollout of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations. Big Lots will host local dignitaries, representatives from Flint River Habitat for Humanity Albany and other community guests at the ribbon-cutting.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots Inc. is a discount retailer operating approximately 1,400 stores in 47 states with product assortments in the merchandise categories of furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home and electronics, toys and accessories. The company's stated mission is to help people Live Big and Save Lots. For more information about the Company, visit www.biglots.com.