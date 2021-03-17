Big shoes: Albany City Commission contemplates future without Sharon Subadan

ALBANY -- When Sharon Subadan became Albany’s city manager in 2015, it would have been impossible to imagine that over the course of six years the new leader would be called on to respond to a series of disasters that included multiple devastating storm events and a pandemic.
Other issues date back far longer, and in hindsight should have been addressed sooner. The city’s combined stormwater/sewer system creaked along for decades, but in recent years has become a crisis as there have been releases into the Flint River and even neighborhoods during heavy rains.
With the announcement Wednesday that Subadan will be leaving the position, the Albany City Commission will have to start looking for the person who will lead the city through continuing recovery efforts and in completing massive projects that are under way.
On Wednesday the Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced that Subadan has been hired as its county administrator.
The Albany city manager since 2015, Subadan said Wednesday morning she will turn in her letter of resignation to the Albany City Commission on Thursday
Mayor Bo Dorough gave the city manager good marks for her leadership both in the aftermath of two 2017 storms and Hurricane Michael, which wreaked havoc throughout the region in 2018. Those events downed trees and power lines and damaged structures throughout the city.
Subadan, whose career in public service spans more than 30 years in Miami-Dade County, Fla.; Montgomery County, Md.; Hillsborough County-Tampa, Fla., and Albany, also tackled the sewage issue and helped secure grant funding for extensive renovations at the Southwest Regional Airport and for a new transportation center that had languished on the city drawing board for more than a decade. She also has guided the city through the process of planning for new downtown streetscape renovations and revamping of recreation facilities.
“We’re certainly appreciative of all Sharon Subadan did during her tenure here in Albany,” Dorough said. “She is to be commended for that, including being the first city manager in 30-something years to forcefully and successfully address the separation of the stormwater and sanitary sewer.
“Everybody else elected to take a pass on it, and Sharon Subadan confronted it. I think the city is now going to be able to move forward with addressing it.”
City employees, with Subadan providing the leadership, from top to bottom also tackled the immediate impact of the storms, like moving debris into the long-term recovery process, Dorough said.
“Absolutely, that’s more of a challenge than most people would be able to expect during their first call as the city manager,” Dorough said. “The city was impacted and continues to recover from three federally declared disasters.
“(City officials) opened the roads, continued to provide public safety. Again, the city manager is to be commended for that. Also, we need to commend the city employees who were out there with the chainsaws.”
The city’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic also has been impressive, the mayor said. During that time, the city has wound its way through a period of employees working remotely and with at times large numbers sickened.
“We’ve been dealing with COVID for over a year,” Dorough said. “We’ve continued to provide services.”
An Albany City Commission retreat scheduled for the weekend will offer elected officials an opportunity to start planning for finding a permanent replacement for Subadan.
For the short term, Dorough said he sees two options: allowing the two assistant city managers to keep operations going during the search process or to bring in an interim city manager.
Among the attributes he said he would like to see for the person who comes next is “someone who has the experience and skills to run a municipality the size of Albany. And further, someone who understands the complexity of our community, including the challenges we have as a community with a high percentage of people who live at or below poverty level.”
Acknowledging the number of large projects under way at the moment, Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young said it is important to find an individual who can keep those on track as well as addressing other issues confronting the city.
“We need someone who understands a city is not just about the services and things the city delivers to the people,” he said. “As a government, we can have so much impact on the quality of life of our citizens. I hope we find someone who comes in and understands that.”
Using a football analogy, Young suggested the city needs a Tom Brady who can have an immediate impact on the “team.”
“I’m looking at this thing basically almost like the NFL,” he said. “One quarterback leaves and another one comes in. Hopefully, you find a good one and they take you to the Super Bowl.”
Like Dorough, Young began serving in 2020, and he said that the city has made progress during that time. On some proposals the commission has been more divided, including on whether to privatize residential garbage collection in the portion of the city currently covered by city Public Works Department employees.
“I appreciate what she has brought to the table,” Young said of Subadan. “I wish her the best in her new endeavors. At the end of the day, I hope she’s successful wherever she goes.”
Contacted on Wednesday as she and her husband, Carl, ate breakfast, Subadan said of her career move, “It’s just the right time. I’ve had a great run here in Albany, but for everything, there is a season. This was one of those opportunities that I felt like I had to take.”
One of Subadan's staunchest allies on the Albany City Commission, Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, said Wednesday morning, "Douglasville's gain is definitely Albany's loss."
