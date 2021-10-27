ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that bicycle company Cannondale, a premium brand of Dorel Industries Inc., will open a new state-of-the-art U.S. assembly facility in Effingham County. This expansion in Georgia will bring 60 jobs to the county, doubling the company’s current work force in the region.
“Cannondale’s decision to double their footprint in the Peach State is a testament to our top-notch work force training programs and to our unmatched logistics network, supported by our ports,” Kemp said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing the opportunities Cannondale will continue to create for hard-working Georgians."
Cannondale designs, markets and distributes world-class bicycles that range from elite competition to entry-level recreation. Cannondale currently has a distribution center in Effingham County, which employs approximately 60 Georgians. This additional investment in the site is part of a multiyear expansion plan to grow its business in the U.S. and globally.
“Cannondale is breaking out of the pack to secure its future as a leading global brand,” Peter Woods, the CEO and President of Dorel Sports, Cannondale’s parent company, said. “The opening of the facility in Georgia is another step toward our mission of making cycling a part of everyone’s life. The momentum of our plans is in full swing, and that means bringing more Cannondale bikes closer to our dealers and their customers.”
The company is targeting the opening of its new Rincon facility during the second half of 2022, with plans for ongoing capacity growth. When finalized, the building will be 1.1 million square feet to house its distribution and assembly operations. The company is hiring now.
“We are thrilled to see Cannondale expanding their presence and capabilities in Effingham County,” Troy Smith, chairman of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, said. “We have enjoyed working with the Cannondale team over the past year as they opened their new distribution facility here, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they add new manufacturing jobs to our community.”
Assistant Director Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Ports Authority.
“Over the last 18 months, a record number of Americans sought comfort and safety by going back outside," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "We saw that right here at home as Georgians reconnected with the beauty of our state, enjoying our state parks, bike trails and outdoor activities. I am excited that Cannondale will be able to meet the growing demand for their products from this new facility in Effingham County. We welcome this expansion in Georgia.”
