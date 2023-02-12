A decorated but controversial biologist ousted for alleged sexual misconduct from the MIT-affiliated Whitehead Institute is getting new funding with help from billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

Dr. David Sabatini, best known for scientific discoveries in cell biology related to mTOR, a protein that helps regulate cell functions, resigned from the Whitehead Institute in August 2021 after an independent investigation found that he violated Whitehead's anti-harassment policies. Sabatini ran a lab at the Whitehead Institute for more than two decades, and the report faulted him in part for the lab culture he created, and for engaging in a sexual relationship with a Whitehead fellow he mentored.

