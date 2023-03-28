tiktok

The state Senate unanimously approved a bill Monday to codify a ban on the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – The state Senate unanimously approved a bill Monday to codify a ban on the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.

“Hopefully, we will see the federal government and other states follow Georgia’s lead,” Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, the bill’s sponsor, said.

Recommended for you

Tags