drug bill.jpg

Rep. Mark Newton, an Augusta Republican, argued lawmakers should intervene and require pharmacy benefit managers to share prescription drug discounts with consumers.

 Special Photo: Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- A bipartisan measure that would require prescription drug discounts to be shared with Georgia consumers stalled in the state Senate.

The bill centered on pharmacy benefit managers, who act as the go-between for health insurance companies and prescription drugmakers. Acting on behalf of insurers, these pharmacy benefit managers negotiate discounts in the form of rebates with the manufacturers.

Tags