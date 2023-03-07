Gold-Dome-2-980x735.jpg

The Georgia House and Senate passed a number of bills on Crossover Day Monday, typically the final day that a bill must be passed by one legislative body to be considered for passage by the legislature.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – The state House of Representatives has passed legislation defining antisemitism and incorporating it into Georgia’s 2020 hate crimes law.

House Bill 30, which passed 136-22, would establish as part of state law the definition of antisemitism used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, an intergovernmental organization founded by Sweden’s prime minister in 1998.

