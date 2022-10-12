A trio of Democratic senators announced Wednesday that a bill to wall off private information about federal judges that are stored in public data basis -- such as tax records and vehicle information -- has been added to a must-pass legislative package of defense funding that is expected to be approved before the end of the year.

Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both from New Jersey, urged their colleagues to support the proposal's inclusion in the annual National Defense Authorization Act legislation, a must-pass bill that sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.

Recommended for you

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

Tags