Republican lawmakers are pushing bills to close loopholes in the 2021 election law overhaul, which restricted donations to run local elections and prohibited absentee drop boxes like the one outside a government building in DeKalb County during the 2020 elections.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- A Georgia House panel has advanced legislation that prohibits local government officials from directly receiving donations from outside organizations to administer elections after accusations that millions of dollars were unfairly given to Democratic-leaning counties during the 2020 election cycle.

Senate Bill 222 was approved by the House State and Local Government Subcommittee with the support of Republican legislators following a lengthy debate over creating new criminal penalties and forcing a county to return donations it received from a private organization to help pay for election administration.

