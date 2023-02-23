debt.jpg

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have begun preliminary talks around the debt limit and government spending.

 Special Illustration: Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan think tank expects that the United States will default on its debt in the summer or early fall if Congress doesn’t take action to address the debt limit before then.

The timeline is similar to one the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released last week, saying lawmakers have until sometime between July and September to either raise or suspend the debt limit before the United States would reach the so-called X-date.

