Unless otherwise noted, all of the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between June 20-26, 2021:
McDaniel, Kehlani A’Miracle Unique, daughter, was born June 26 to Tuwanne McDaniel of Albany.
Brown, TyMir Amor, son, was born June 26 to Ca’sheema Martin and Tyler Brown Sr. of Albany.
Lopez, Ian Alejandro, son, was born June 23 to Kensy Sabillon and Alejandro Lopez of Albany.
Myers, Madisyn Camille, daughter, was born June 24 to D’eonna Myers and Cedric Myers II of Fitzgerald.
Myles, Jaquez Amir, son, was born June 23 to Jennerfree Myles of Albany.
Gilyard, Ja’Ryiah Monique, daughter, was born June 23 to Latoya Gilyard and Javorie Gilyard Sr. of Albany.
Coleman, Shandria Shandora, daughter, was born June 21 to Deadria Coleman of Albany.
Clark, Noah James, son, was born June 21 to Tawana Bellamy and Samuel Clark of Homerville.
Beccera, Isai Michael, son, was born June 22 to Melissa Beccera and Isai Beccera of Lee County.
Crawford, Le’Veah Dream, daughter, was born June 22 to Ayonna Mitchell and Le’travian Crawford Sr. of Albany.
Davis, Tyson Anthony, son, was born June 20 to Tiffany Sullivan and Anthony Davis Jr. of Sylvester.
Ellis, William Pines, son, was born June 21 to Jenna Ellis and William Ellis of Sasser.
Brown, Kyy’lon Davirous, son, was born June 25 to Telissa Jackson and Christopher Brown Sr. of Albany.
Wimbush, Johntavious Lee, son, was born June 25 to Talisha Williams and Johntreavious Wiimbush Sr. of Albany.
Couch, Connor Easton, son, was born June 25 to Kayla Couch and Jason Couch of Sylvester.
McDaniel, Je’Liyah Aubree, daughter, was born June 25 to Daffany Crimes and Jeffery McDaniel of Preston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.