Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany from Dec. 1, 2021-Dec. 31, 2021.
Barber, Ta’Riyah Jo’Ann, daughter, was born December 6 to Jennifer Williams and Taryll Barber of Albany.
Brown, Ty’Moni Arthur, son, was born December 10 to Wilshenna Richburg and Tyler Brown Sr. of Albany.
Buch, Ellie Anne, daughter, was born December 8 to Taylor Carroll and Conner Buch of Vienna.
Callie Grace Butt, daughter, was born December 28 to Michaela Butt and John Butt of Albany.
Carter, Alaia Khalese, daughter, was born December 27 to Keajihia Taylor and Alex Carter III of Baconton.
Carter, Princess-Ariane Renea, daughter, was born December 20 to Ariel Walker and James Carter of Albany.
Cotton, Kevin Henry, son, was born December 13 to Frances Cotton and Kevin Cotton of Albany.
Dawson, Nova Skye, daughter, was born December 27 to Aislinn Dawson and Michael Dawson of Albany.
Dean, Bella Anne, daughter, was born December 13 to Melissa Arreola Gonzalez and Nicholas Dean of Albany.
Fagiano, Wells Christopher, son, was born December 16 to Amanda Fagiano and Anthony Fagiano of Albany.
Fells, Skye Winter, daughter, was born December 11 to Mary Maynard and Stepen Fells of Albany.
Fluellen, Ayana Lauren, daughter, was born December 9 to Andria Adams and Eric Fluellen of Leesburg.
Fowler, Kyson Cole, son, was born December 2 to Shelby Fowler and Patrick Fowler of Lee County.
Gonzalez, Shepherd Reese, son, was born December 21 to Anne-Marie Gonzalez and Joshua Gonzalez of Leesburg.
Goodman, Halyn Nyx, daughter, was born December 14 to Cheyenne Goodman of Albany.
Griffin, Harmony Janiya, daughter, was born December 10 to Hope Pruitt and Jarvis Griffin of Albany.
Hardy, Kordelia LeeAnn, daughter, was born December 14 to Alexus Williams and David Hardy of Albany.
Harrell, Easton Kyle, son, was born December 6 to Haley Yochum and James Harrell of Whigham.
Hersey, Hudson Marshall, son, was born December 6 to Summer Hersey of Nicholls.
Hill, Kentravious Cezante Zaire, son, was born December 16 to Ariana Hall of Lakeland.
Hodges, Ka’Devla Derosa, daughter, was born December 26 to Sharkaviah Hodges of Baconton.
Howard, Loyaltee Noelle, daughter, was born December 13 to Ebone Miller and Torand Howard of Albany.
Hudgins, Renley Jade, daughter, was born December 9 to Kylie Hudgins and Michael Hudgins of Albany.
Hunt, Lyric Marquees, daughter, was born December 7 to Melodi Carter and Antonio Hunt of Albany.
Inman, Abigail Cullars, daughter, was born December 6 to Beverly Inman and John Inman IV of Albany.
Jackson, Harmoni Camille, daughter, was born December 13 to Conisha Thomas and Linwood Jackson of Albany.
Jackson, Indy Audrina, daughter, was born December 8 to Ashley Johnson and Blaine Johnson of Albany.
Jackson, Olivia Alora, daughter, was born December 7 to Quantessa Jackson of Albany.
Jackson, Zy’Aire Leior, daughter, was born December 6 to Tierra Jones and Zachary Jackson of Albany.
Johnson, Addison Skye, daughter, was born December 21 to Shanice Johnson and Travis Johnson Sr. of Albany.
Jones, Kason Amir, son, was born December 12 to Nykeria Milledge and Kevin Jones of Albany.
Jones, Royal Kyrie, son, was born December 6 to Latativa Jones and Jermell Jones of Albany.
Jordan, Trevaron RaeKwan Jr., son, was born December 3 to Kalista Williams and Trevaron Jordan Sr. of Albany.
Judy, Bodhi Blythe, son, was born December 7 to Ariana Lopez and Joshua Judy of Albany.
Korir, Naomi Jemutai, daughter, was born December 14 to Caroline Towett and Abraham Korir of Albany.
Lamar, D’Anna Magdaline, daughter, was born December 30 to Jewell Furtado and Eugene Lamar of Albany.
Leblanc, Benedict Wolf, son, was born December 16 to Kaitlyn Leblanc and Jefferson Leblanc of Quitman.
Londrum, Austyn Layne, daughter, was born December 8 to Samantha Bozeman and Anthony Londrum Jr. of Dawson.
Mansfield, Dream Aubree, daughter, was born December 26 to Aulexus Moye and Brenton Mansfield of Albany.
Marshall, Sincere Angel, son, was born December 7 to Shanise Marshall of Albany.
McCrary, Avery Ashton, daughter, was born December 13 to Sharmeka McCrary and Leonard McCrary III of Albany.
McGowan, Alaia Nicole, daughter, was born December 22 to Quadirea Wright and Artavious McGowan of Albany.
McLean, Nathan Bennett, son, was born December 7 to Heather McLean and Jon McLean of Sumner.
Montfort, William Witt, was born December 22 to Pamela Montfort and Michael Montfort of Cuthbert.
Murray, Caiden Kingston, son, was born December 11 to Christine Murray of Albany.
Pace, Jim Bland (J.B.), son, was born December 17 to Rebecca Pace and John Pace of Albany.
Pickett, Jamari Kentrell, son, was born December 27 to Shakuria Henderson and Jamieon Pickett of Albany.
Polite, Harlem Skye, daughter, was born December 21 to Raven Jordan and Frederick Polite of Dawson.
Powell, Skylen Cole, daughter, was born December 15 to Chelsea Powell and Robert Powell of Sylvester.
Reese, Jessi Alexandria-Arielle, daughter, was born December 9 to Aysia Atkins and Jeffery Reese of Pelham.
Ricardo, Jalen, son, was born December 8 to Erin Sibley of Albany.
Rouse, Amelia Michelle, daughter, was born December 18 to Deanna Hughes and Austin Rouse of Albany.
Royal, Maliah Samari, daughter, was born December 27 to Morgan Royal and Kiyshunn Royal of Albany.
Santos, Emri Rai, daughter, was born December 1 to Krystal Pickett and Eraune Santos of Albany.
Sapp, Sara J., daughter, was born December 9 to Tabitha Sapp and Jeremy Sapp of Kennesaw.
Smith, Emsley Carol, daughter, was born December 5 to Brittany Smith and Rodney Smith of Lenox.
Stephens, Mackenzie Alexis, daughter, was born December 29 to Brianna Barnes and Jalen Stephens of Dawson.
Vicks, Trinity Ann, daughter, was born December 6 to Vonkeisha Vicks of Albany.
Walker, Dora Quincy, daughter, was born December 27 to Sara Walker and Dustin Walker of Leesburg.
Wallace, Korris Andrew Jr., son, was born December 7 to Veriunique Perry and Korris Wallace Sr. of Albany.
Webb, Eli Magnus, son, was born December 19 to Krysti Fletcher and Austin Webb of Leesburg.
Williams, India Kelis Nicole, daughter, was born December 3 to Indica Greene and Oclavious Williams of Albany.
Williams, Nova Kinsley, daughter, was born December 2 to Alexis Miller and Marquis Williams of Bainbridge.
Williams, Trystian Ki’bryant Amir, son, was born December 18 to Kiarra Smith and Brian Williams of Albany.
Wingfield, Euphoria Kay’lnn, daughter, was born December 26 to Kirsten McCloud and Jaquan Wingfield of Albany.
