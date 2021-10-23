Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany from Sept. 10-Sept. 30.
Woody, Beverly Elaine, daughter, was born September 10 to Terry Woody of Thomasville.
Cobb, Preston Lee, son, was born September 12 to Kamishlian Cobb of Albany.
Williams, Marquis Rashad Jr., son, was born September 13 to Anbrica Lashia Willams and Marquis Williams Sr. of Sylvester.
Whittle, Joanna Reid, daughter, was born September 13 to Ashton Whittle and Williams Whittle III of Albany.
Gavelek, Lillian Noelle, daughter, was born September 13 to Ashley Gavelek and Christopher Gavelek of Albany.
Brown, Amari Rashard, son, was born September 13 to Arielle Richardson and Dontavious Brown of Smithville.
Ward, Jamel Iosefo, son, was born September 14 to Janae Seei and Keshawn Ward of Albany.
Cruce, Remington Kathleen, daughter, was born September 14 to Mary Dallas and Jarvis Cruce of Leesburg.
Harris, Taraji Dior, daughter, was born September 14 to Samquithera Gaines and Travante Harris of Albany.
Sanchez, Rayla Alexandria, daughter, was born September 15 to Devin Sanchez and Humberto Sanchez Jr. of Albany.
Clark, Ivy Reign, daughter, was born September 15 to Zoye Thomas and Garund Clark of Albany.
Sanders, Rian McCoy, son, was born September 16 to Sheila Sanders and Allen Sanders of Sylvester.
Davis, Ethan Cree, son, was born September 16 to Michelle Davis and Darrell Davis of Albany.
Owens, Lincoln Blake, son, was born September 16 to Robin Owens and Jonathan Owens of Leesburg.
Phipps, Aydin Matthew, son, was born September 16 to Sierra Phipps of Albany.
Sims, D’Royal Jahmir, son, was born September 16 to Isis Ortiz and D’travien Sims of Leesburg.
Dowell, Teagan Sorelle R’Shun, son, was born September 17 to Mercedes Zackery and Tenaurus Dowell of Albany.
Sutton, George Henry IV, son, was born September 17 to Justice Sutton and George Sutton III of Quitman.
Jackson, A’Lani Mackenzie, daughter, was born September 18 to Shawn Stewart and Angelo Jackson of Albany.
Celin, Marty Antonio, son, was born September 19 to Lucienne Celin of Albany.
Robinson, Harmony Brielle, daughter, was born September 30 to Bridgette Robinson of Albany.
Mitchell, Kal Donald, son, was born September 20 to Lee-Anne Mitchell and Keith Mitchell of Camilla.
McDonald, Gander James-Flynt, son, was born September 20 to Ashley McDonald of Leesburg.
Wiggins, Ma’Khyia Serenite, daughter, was born September 20 to Kamaria Wiggins of Albany.
Hudley, Josiah Ah’Mir, son, was born September 20 to Ieisha Hudley and Wonderful Hudley of Albany.
White, Cage Ryker, son, was born September 20 to Kaley Dozier and Dallas White of Albany.
Holmes, Ja’Kai, son, was born September 21 to Tysheil Huntley and Cornelius Holmes Jr. of Baconton.
Harvey, Carlton Josiah, son, was born September 21 to Jerae Grantlin and Carlton Harvey Jr. of West Palm Beach, Fla.
Favors, Nathaniel Xavier De’Shawn, son, was born September 22 to Pauline Favors of Albany.
Davis, Ke’mari Julianna, daughter, was born September 23 to Kelsea Davis of Albany.
Hembree, Audra Hazel, daughter, was born September 23 to Allison Hembree and Jay Hembree of Americus.
Wallace, Antwan Jr., son, was born September 23 to Tiffany Conley and Antwan Wallace Sr. of Albany.
Smiley, Kacey Amoura, daughter, was born September 27 to Destiny Smiley of Albany.
Collins, Paris Ayanna Marie, daughter, was born September 27 to Moneshia Mattox and Prentice Collins of Edison.
Hill, Layden Amari, son, was born September 26 to Lafihenda Hill of Albany.
Cooper, Nova Kailyn Alexis, daughter, was born September 27 to Amie Jeffreys and William Cooper of Albany.
Grimsley, James Robert, son, was born September 28 to Savannah Morgan-Barber and Ian Grimsley of Americus.
Dupree, Braylee Rain, daughter, was born September 28 to Heather Dupree and James Dupree of Shellman.
Skinner, Jayana Tylon, daughter, was born September 28 to Tatiana Roberts and Jammie Skinner Jr. of Albany.
Perkins, Armani Marie, daughter, was born September 28 to Destiny Perkins of Thomasville.
Connolly, Jacob Elias, son, was born September 28 to Sarah Connolly and Ryan Connolly of Leesburg.
Edenfield, Lincoln Ryan, son, was born September 29 to Drew Allen and Tyler Edenfield of Albany.
Zuniga, Genesis Kale, daughter, was born September 29 to Diana Garcia-Martinez and Zaqueo Zuniga of Leesburg.
Jackson, Malania Dior Brielle, daughter, was born September 30 to Brittney Knighton and Quan’tavious Jackson of Cuthbert.
