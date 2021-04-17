Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Feb. 22-March 31, 2021:
Acree, De’Moni Montavious, son, was born February 27 to LaDaysha Hall and De’Mondtay Acree of Albany.
Adkins, Lilla Anne, daughter, was born March 3 to Michelle Adkins and Joseph Adkins of Sylvester.
Alderman, Makayla Alean, daughter, was born March 20 to Rebecca Alderman and David Alderman of Cairo.
Alexander, Sir’Michaill Messiah, son, was born March 26 to Cynthia Tyson and Michael Alexander of Albany.
Allen, A’Kynlee Taylia, daughter, was born March 2 to Maurissa Butler and Antavious Allen of Albany.
Anderson, Mariyah Danielle, daughter, was born March 6 to Kedrah Knowlon-Anderson and Samuel Anderson of Albany.
Barber, Maris Lorynn and Merida Leigh, twin daughters, were born March 22 to Tabitha Barber and Jason Barber of Hahira.
Bates, Emma Katherine, daughter, was born March 15 to Ashley Chason and Dustin Bates of Albany.
Bills, Paris Chanel, daughter, was born March 24 to Jane’aella Bills of Jackson, Mich.
Brock, Ian River, son, was born March 30 t Katelyn Brock and Andrew Brock of Cordele.
Brown, Jasiah Loyal, son, was born March 1 to Sandra Townsell and Jokobe Brown of Albany.
Bullock, Zion Luke, son, was born February 23 to Hannah Bullock and Monroe Bullock of Fitzgerald.
Carroll, Hunter LeAnn, daughter, was born February 23 to Bryonna Alford and Quantavious Carroll Sr. of Sylvester.
Childs, Neil O’Bryant, son, was born March 24 to Kiosia Adams and Emory Childs of Albany.
Coleman, Chloe Ann, daughter, was born March 23 to Natasha Coleman of Baconton.
Collier, Ny’year Talanie, son, was born March 3 to SheniKque Lawrence and Nicolas Collier of Albany.
Collier, Ryder Thomas, son, was born March 24 to Paige Dennis and Daniel Collier of Leesburg.
Cook, Asa Benjamin, son, was born March 16 to Brittany Cook and Joseph Cook of Albany.
Cross, William Cole, son, was born March 24 to Robyn Kimsey and Robert Cross of Albany.
Curry, Marleigh Rose, daughter, was born March 30 to Arshuntee Curry of Warwick.
Davidson, Eli Allen, son, was born March 18 to Heather Depew and Bradley Davidson of Leesburg.
Edwards, Alaysia Lee, daughter, was born March 3 to Lindsey Holton-Edwards and Torrey Edwards of Ashburn.
Few, Giannis Dakota, son, was born March 14 to Hazel Foy and Kevon Few of Fort Gaines.
Fowler, Preston Lee, son, was born March 24 to Amy Sanchez and Howard Fowler Jr. of Sumner.
Frye, Khloe Rae, daughter, was born March 15 to Keetia Barnes and Justin Frye of Sylvester.
Gomez, Alexis Jr., son, was born March 27 to Carina Gomez and Alexis Gomez Sr. of Tifton.
Goodson, Nola Scarlett, daughter, was born March 26 to Caitlin Goodson and Travis Goodson of Albany.
Gosha, Di’Ari McKensley, daughter, was born February 26 to Adrian Jackson and Quantavious Gosha of Albany.
Green, Juda Christina, daughter, was born March 27 to Otto Stallworth and Tymond Green of Albany.
Hall, Jayceon Dekari, son, was born March 15 to Dymond Hamilton and Gregory Hall of Albany.
Hamilton, Naharra Faith, daughter, was born March 18 to Ashley Gipson and Tohj Hamilton of Albany.
Hardwick, Malayah Maylynn, daughter, was born March 22 to Cassie Hardwick of Cairo.
Harrell, Everleigh Grace, daughter, was born March 31 to Taylor Harrell and Elisha Harrell of Albany.
Hatcher, August Wilde, son, was born March 23 to Keri Deangelis and Devin Hatcher of Leesburg.
Hatcher, Channan Amaree, son, was born March 22 to Dadriana Butler and Courtlen Hatcher Sr. of Albany.
Henderson, Kallie Janise’, daughter, was born February 28 to Kayla Ford and Divorinni Henderson of Albany.
Hines, Braylie Michelle, daughter, was born March 6 to Kadedra Wallace and Alex Hines III of Baker County.
Hobbs, Christopher Lawrence Jr., son, was born February 27 to Treana Jackson-Hobbs and Christopher Hobbs Sr. of Albany.
Holsey, Kamiryn Brielle Lavette, daughter, was born February 22 to Shakila Prince and Shenquez Holsey of Albany.
Humphrey, Dontavius Ja’Vonte, son, was born March 6 to Helen Humphrey, Albany.
Jackson, DeQuavon Jermaine, son, was born February 24 of Maleah Jackson of Albany.
Jackson, Jaron Cory Jr., son, was born February 23 to Samantha Jackson and Jaron Jackson Sr. of Albany.
Jackson, Kayson Kentrell, son, was born February 27 to Tierra Jackson of Albany.
Jackson, Nala Euzera, daughter, was born March 13 to Nirobia Reed and Branden Jackson of Albany.
Jackson, Tyce Leiland, son, was born March 2 to Kelsee Broadway and Tedderick Jackson Jr. of Camilla.
Jefferson, Kamari Kyree, son, was born March 29 to Poucha Lewis and Tony Jefferson of Albany.
Jones, Margaret Katherine, daughter, was born February 24 to Katherine Jones and George Jones of Camilla.
Juarez, Karla, daughter, was born March 5 to Juana Juarez Arellano and Arturo Juarez Castro.
King, Jwan Marquez Dashun, son, was born March 6 to Nautica Hill and Jwan King of Albany.
King, Kingston Amir and Karter Omar, twin sons, were born March 2 to Jayla King of Bainbridge.
Lawson, Reign Jizelle, daughter, was born February 22 to Mahogany Lawson and Braden Lawson of Adel.
Magallanes, Karalynn Grae De los Santos, daughter, was born March 5 to Summer De los Santos Magallanes and Alexander De los Santos Magallanes of Leesburg.
Martin, Maisy Mae, daughter, was born February 25 to Rebecca Martin of Leesburg.
Merritt, Colt Bear, son, was born March 26 to Sierra Merritt and Joseph Merritt of Sylvester.
Mobley, Camory De’Selle, daughter, was born February 22 to Alexis Smith and Cory Mobley of Dawson.
Morrison, Charlotte Elizabeth, daughter, was born March 31 to Lauren Morrison and Michael Morrison of Cordele.
O’Neal, Messiah Germain, son, was born March 3 to Jamya O’Neal of Albany.
Olds, Ramir Omega, son, was born March 29 to Dana James Olds and Ramon Olds Sr. of Albany.
Peek, Joseph Walker, son, was born March 24 to Sarah Peek and Christopher Peek of Albany.
Petty, Lily Andersyn, daughter, was born March 14 to Andrey Petty and Shelton Petty III, of Leesburg.
Plummer, Taria Dallas, son, was born February 25 to Dominique Plummer and Tuck Plummer Jr. of Albany.
Price, Khamari Dajaun, son, was born March 16 to Jaunshala Starling and Rahemn Price of Cuthbert.
Rouse, Lennon Gray, daughter, was born February 28 to Brooklyn Rouse and Austin Rouse of Leesburg.
Shiver, Ellie Grae, daughter, was born March 22 to Laura Shiver and Jimmy Shiver of Albany.
Smith, Hayden Quadir, son, was born February 26 to Valencia Fryer and Clinton Smith Jr. of Bainbridge.
Smith, Preston Dylon, son, was born February 28 to Ivana Santiago and Chason Smith of Albany.
Smith, Wendell Louise, daughter, was born March 2 to Hollis Smith and Branden Smith of Albany.
Sparks, Gracee La’Roze, daughter, was born March 13 to Quenesha Sparks and Larry Sparks of Albany.
Speir, Rose Katherine, daughter, was born March 31 to Sarah Speir and Ross Speir of Albany.
Strong, Aashae Dai’Mor, son, was born March 3 to Ny’asha Prescott and Quintavious Strong of Albany.
Swatts, Nova Elizabeth (daughter) and Nasir Eli (son), twins, were born March 25 to Tracy McNair and Alexander Swatts Jr. of Cairo.
Tate, Yathaniel Y’Israel, son, was born March 30 to Latresa Soloman and Gregory Tate of Albany.
Terry, ZaMari Lashon, son, was born March 26 to Toneshia Gray and Tyler Terry of Albany.
Thomas, Kobi Elani, daughter, was born March 20 to Jasmine Thomas of Camilla.
Thornton, Autumn Skye, daughter, was born March 24 to A’myra Smith and Javarious Thornton of Blakely.
Threadgill, Kacey Cymone, daughter, was born March 3 to Sequaja Carter and Kwantavious Threadgill of Albany.
Tinch, Sky’lar A’mir, daughter, was born March 29 to Diamond Tinch of Albany.
Tucker, A’Cen Marquis (son) and A’Veyona Latrice (daughter), twins, were born March 26 to Chance Tucker of Douglas.
Vick, Kinsley Rose, daughter, was born March 20 to Emily Seymour and Bryan Vick of Leesburg.
Vicks, Harlem Asher, son, was born February 28 to Cha’lebryanna Stewart and Jamond Vicks of Camilla.
Watzlowick, Damien Ludwig, son, was born March 15 to Heather Watzlowick and Joshua Watzlowick of Leesburg.
West, Jordinson Jerrod, son, was born March 17 to Sierra West and Artavius West of Macon.
Whitehead, Tomas Registe Jr., son, was born March 26 to Lashonda Williams and Tomas Whitehead Sr. of Albany.
Williams, Jeffrey Luke, son, was born February 22 to Jada Williams and Jeffery Williams of Albany.
Williams, Kenzo Kingston Russell, son, was born March 17 to Brandy Roberson and Lowrinzo Williams Jr. of Leesburg.
Williams, Ryleigh Reece, daughter, was born March 5 to Kayla Williams and Blake Williams of Cuthbert.
Winbush, Jorvorius Montaez Jr., son, was born March 22 to Shameka Johnson and Jorvorius Winbush Sr. of Albany.
Winchester, Taiyon Khentau Jr., son, was born March 4 to Ro’shaunda Anderson and Taiyon Winchester Sr. of Albany.
