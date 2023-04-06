ALBANY – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., announced three federal awards from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration totaling $7.2 million to Primary Care of Southwest Georgia Inc. ($3,719,263), First Choice Primary Care Inc. ($3,050,601), and Albany Area Primary Health Care Inc ($500,000).

These awards will help to improve and expand health care services for the people of Blakely, Macon and Albany and surrounding areas, Bishop said in a news release

