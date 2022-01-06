WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., applauded the Biden administration’s announced victory in a trade dispute with Canada related to dairy restrictions. The announcement made by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai highlights the first dispute settlement under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The USMCA panel agreed with the United States that Canada is breaching its commitments regarding its dairy tariff-rate quotas in favor of Canadian processors.
“This is a welcome victory for United States dairy farmers and helps ensure a fair playing field for them to compete in the global market,” Bishop said in a news release. “Middle and southwest Georgia farmers lead our state’s milk economy, and this hard-fought victory on the international stage will be of great benefit here at home. We will continue to support Ambassador Tai in the fight to hold our trade partners accountable and enforce fair trade relationships.”
Last year, the United States requested a USMCA panel review the case, and the panel delivered a final report on Dec. 20, ruling against the Canadian restriction on its importers. Canada has 45 days from the date of the final report to comply with the report’s findings. From January through October 2021, the United States exported $478 million in dairy products to Canada, which is the third-largest export destination for U.S. dairy products.
