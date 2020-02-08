WASHINGTON – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, D-Albany, and the U.S. Census Bureau will host three 2020 census job fairs for constituents interested in earning some extra money while helping their community ahead of the 2020 census count in April.

Pay starts at $14 an hour. Census takers in middle and southwest Georgia will primarily follow up with non-respondents.

“The census is the most important count of people in our country, responsible for allocating more than $800 billion in federal funding — and it takes place only once every ten years.” Bishop said in a news release. “By standing up and joining the ranks of the U.S. Census Bureau to secure an accurate 2020 census, you’re ensuring that our great state has access to the funding it needs for our police and fire departments, our schools, our health care clinics, Medicaid programs, and many other vital programs. This is a chance to be a part of history and ensure that Georgia receives the funding and representation it is owed.”

The job fairs will be held at:

ALBANY, Feb. 18, 3-6 p.m.

Albany Technical College, Kirkland Building

1704 South Slappey Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Feb. 20, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Columbus Public Library

3000 Macon Road

MACON, Feb. 21, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Middle Georgia State University, Teacher Education Building, Room TEB 225

100 University Parkway

