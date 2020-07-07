WASHINGTON – Congressman Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., who is chairman of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, released the following statement regarding the subcommittee's passage of its Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 spending bill:
“Once again, our bill rejects the administration’s drastic cuts and instead builds on the four COVID-19 supplemental bills Congress passed this spring by providing funding increases for our rural communities, vulnerable populations, and essential workers. Our bill blocks two unconscionable SNAP rules designed to restrict program eligibility during a pandemic that has made it even harder for American families to put food on the table. Our bill increases broadband funding to ensure everyone is connected to the economy and increases funding for agricultural research to keep American agriculture the best in the world.”
