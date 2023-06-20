Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., the ranking member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food & Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, said he opposed the Fiscal Year 2024 funding bill for Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA, and Related Agencies during its consideration by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.
Congressman Sanford Bishop said a bill proposed by Republicans in the House also broke with the negotiated, bipartisan spending levels agreed to by Democrats and Republicans as part of the debt ceiling law that Congress approved just two weeks ago.
WASHINGTON – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., the ranking member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food & Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, said he opposed the Fiscal Year 2024 funding bill for Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA, and Related Agencies during its consideration by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.
“This bill endangers our ability to produce the safest, most abundant, and affordable food, fiber, medicine, and medical devices upon which every American relies," Bishop said. "It will risk our supply chain resilience, deprive hungry women and children, jeopardize access to clean water, strip financial assistance from financially distressed farmers, and raise the cost of energy for rural businesses and families.